Red Face by pandorasecho
Photo 4973

Red Face

Bought in an art alley in Poland or Germany on a choir trip to Europe in 1992. Made from leather draped over a form I think. Only one layer thick and hollow backed but firmly in this shape
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

