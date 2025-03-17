Sign up
Photo 4973
Red Face
Bought in an art alley in Poland or Germany on a choir trip to Europe in 1992. Made from leather draped over a form I think. Only one layer thick and hollow backed but firmly in this shape
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7642
photos
63
followers
67
following
1362% complete
View this month »
Tags
rainbow2025
,
march25words
