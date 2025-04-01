Since 1982

For single shot April. Instead of choosing one item like I have several previous Aprils, I chose on relationship. It began in 1982 when we were both first year students at Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming. I had noticed him the first semester in fall of 1981 but in January of 1982 he moved from his dormitory to his sister’s apartment in my hometown 30 miles away. I was taking evening classes and he was doing rehearsals for Godspell. He advertised in the daily hotline for someone to carpool with and I answered. That first drive home from the college in my mom’s brown mercury zephyr station wagon, I was nervous but he was easy to talk to.

I’ve always been a visual person and I’ve filled the walks and bookshelves with pictures recording the life we created together.