Music

When Greg and I first met, he was a chemistry major and I was an art major at a two-year college in Powell, Wyoming. But I was taking creative writing classes in the evening and he was taking theater and was one of the cast members singing “all good things” in Godspell.

Music seem to surround everything we did. Because our first conversations happened while we were carpooling, there was usually the radio playing. Because he was rehearsing in a musical. He was often in humming or singing songs from Godspell. But the very first place I saw him was when a friend had invited me to watch her rehearse in the Northwest Singers Audition pop choir group. I didn’t see, but I had grown up with the northwest singers coming to do concerts at my elementary and junior high and high school and I already loved that group.

By that time, Greg was living with his big sister April. The first time he invited me home, we walked in the door and he put on a Cat Stevens album, called Teaser and the Fire Cat, which includes peacetrain, and morning has broken, but my favorite was “how can I tell you.”

10 months later, we were living together and he had changed his major to music and theater. He said chemistry wasn’t challenging to him, but he loved the challenge of making good music in theater and I have to admit for 40 years. He has been wonderful at adding music, theater, drama, and delight to my life.