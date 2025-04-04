A good Goode family.

Today my oldest sister in law would have turned 74. But she died at 56 of heat stroke while hiking in the Grand Canyon. When I first met her baby brother, he was living with her and her husband. I called the handsome college kid. I was hoping to carpool with and she answered the phone saying “this is April“ and my heart sank, thinking he’s living with a woman.

Over the next decades, sometimes they lived close to us. Sometimes they lived 3000 miles away, but they ended up being the best of friends to my husband and I and the good aunt and the evil uncle to our boys.

She had moved to my hometown, but my husband’s family actually lived across the state of Wyoming and the first time he took me home to meet his family. I was terrified. He told me if I love you. They’re gonna love you. I wasn’t sure I believed him.

But that’s how it went. His family became my family and my mom told me that if we ever got divorced, she was keeping Greg.

This picture from 2000 what’s my husband‘s parents 50th wedding anniversary we actually ended up married 66 years but I love this picture because it was the first time that the whole family had been born or married into the family and everybody was still healthy.

The 2022 picture had to be cobbled together because not everyone could be there. It was after the oldest sister had died at a memorial service for the second oldest sister both my mother and father-in-law had died and within a year my sister-in-law Fran, would also die. The oldest grandchild had died when he was hit by a train, so his mother’s memorial service was also filled with memories of him.

That second picture was missing five people from the first photo but my three grandchildren and the spouses of several of my nieces and nephews had been added so the family continued strong.