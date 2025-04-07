Why we stayed a third year

After we graduated from the two year junior college, where we met, we heard that the northwest singers were going to be traveling to the Philippines and China for a music festival the next year. By then we were living with the drama teacher that we had made friends with, Kermit Hurd. He had played the Paige in the movie version of Rogers and Hammerstein‘s Cinderella and he’d been in attack of the killer tomatoes. His name is Kermit Hurd, but we called him guru Bob. We had started by renting a room in his home for the summer while he was out of town. When he returned, we found a tiny one room basement apartment that flooded every time the upstairs neighbor took a shower. Then Kermit son died in an ultralight accident and he didn’t want to live alone so he asked us to move back in with him. After he told us about the China trip We decided that Greg should stay and do the trip to China and I had graduated except I was missing one PE credit credit because we signed up for a kayaking class and then Greg ended up having surgery on his femur to correct the shortened leg and curve femur resulting from a motorcycle accident when he was 15, and we didn’t take it. We had already taken a speed linking class together, but he had extra PE from a tennis class his first semester before I met , so I thought I’d actually get a PE credit and my AA degree and he’d go to China. The third year was wonderful because we did all those electives that you want to do and college was inexpensive enough that you could work minimum wage jobs, pay rent and still have a great time. he had a lot of fundraisers to get the money to go to China, and some of his old hometown friends helped a lot. Then shopping in China was inexpensive enough that he brought me back lots of ivory rings and silk robes and treasures of the orient. Pretty sure it was fake ivory. anyway that third year proved to be influential in both of us deciding to be exchange students to China three years later.