Justice of the peace

We had lived together since October 18, 1982 but in May 1984 we were graduating jr college and had gotten a job in a summer repertoire theater in the Black Hills in Custer State Park. We had told them at his audition that we were married so we could go together but it was close to Greg’s parents and his mom really didn’t want her friends to see programs noting us as married when we weren’t. We were packing to move when suddenly we just decided to go buy $7 Kmart rings and pick up my parents. Get a blood test and get married just before the office closed for the day. My family lived near the college. So we were storing our stuff for the summer at their house and just invited them along. We didn’t tell his parents until three hours later after my parents had taken us out for Chinese food. It hurt his mom’s feelings too much and I’d suggest either elope and include no one. Or include everyone.