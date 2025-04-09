Honeymoon bitterness

Working in summer theater is brutal and we couldn’t admit to being newlyweds. We got room in an old ccc cabin that was fifty years old and infested with mice and squirrels and would be torn down as soon as we moved out.

We worked 8 am to 1 AM except Sunday afternoons and every other Monday. We ate in the mess hall. I did the box office and the snack bar and he did sets and acting.

Perks were we had places of beauty everywhere and a free pass to every attraction but no time to use it. All our family and some friends from Germany visited. We had buffalo on the path home in those moonless midnights when we were feeling with our feet to see if we were still in the gravel path. We had mountain lions screaming like women behind the cabin. We did our laundry by stomping on it while we showered and hanging it from the trees to dry. We had buffalo licking our window and leaving nose prints with heads bigger than the window. Mice eating the hot chocolate packets in our bookcase headboard. And we saw buffalo with an itchy head turn a tree to toothpicks. And we made friends we still have forty years later.