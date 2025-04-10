Moving away from Family

After our summer theater time was up, we did one of the impulsive moves which seemed to make up our lives together. We took the old closet doors my father-in-law had just replaced and made railings around the grey Silverado short bed truck and moved to a place we had never been, our last year in Wyoming we kept randomly hearing about Ashland, Oregon in odd but repeating mentions. A man from there stopped at the gas station where my future husband worked, and offered to trade potatoes for a bit of gasoline. A instructor from the creative writing department came to our Jr. college from Southern Oregon State College, because we were near one of the WWII Japanese Internment camps and he had been a child in one and was touring them to promote his poetry book. Lawson Inada was his name.



It was before google, so we looked at anything we could find. Including the free paper magazines of motel ads which had a tiny thumbnail showing mountains in the background.

And so we moved. In our time together we moved 13 times in the first 12 years and then not again since 1996.



Ashland wasn’t the same as being near family, and we took a year off to work and get state residency before continuing with college classes. Him at Domino’s Pizza and me at Taco Bell. We made friends from both places and I still have some of them.



The college was a quarter system, which made making friends harder. 9 week classes, then a change meant we didn’t really get to know other students well and our first Thanksgiving away from Family was at the community dinner, the serving at Pizza Hut. It was a depressing and lonely time and I cried alone at home a lot of nights when I worked days and he worked nights and then went to practice at the theater he had found small roles in.



Ashland was famous for theater, especially their Elizabethan Globe Stage and the Shakespeare festival. They also had a mild climate compared to Wyoming and flowers and green leaves year round in a Lithia Park. We loved a lot of the things in town but couldn’t afford to see many plays or eat out often, so we spent a lot of time in the park and nearby hills.