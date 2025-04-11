Ni Hao, Jung Guo

In August of 1987 we moved to Beijing Teachers College foreign student dormitory as exchange students. We had the best luck. A financial aid officer at our college got us qualified for grants to go and a high school girl from only a block from out Beijing College, moved to a Ashland as an exchange student just as we were leaving to go. She sent us with introductions to her family and we quickly made friends who gave us access to their homes and family traditions and took us to explore things the other students in our group didn’t get to do.



Even after forty years of marriage I might say those 4 months were one of the most influential parts of our lives together. It showed us that people are people who love their families and are curious and good hearted even when they live very different lives. I might have never gone. I’m more than a bit agoraphobic but Greg was always my safe place, so I could go anywhere with him.