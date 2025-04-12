In Sickness and in Health

When you first take these vows, You think that you’re talking about the two of you and whether one of you is sick and the other one is there to take care of them. But it didn’t take us long to learn that we were taking these vows to include his family and my family, which is now become our family. Or that sickness didn’t just mean physical because a lot of the things we’ve dealt with over four decades together have definitely been more of a mental illness.

Within the first four months of moving to Ashland Oregon we both came down with the flu. This wasn’t just a mild stomach flu. This was the one that convinced us that yeah, flu epidemics could easily kill thousands of people. We were 1300 miles from the closest relative and didn’t really have friends in our new town yet. We were living in a tiny one bedroom apartment above the stores on Main Street. It would’ve been bad enough if one of us was sick and the other could take care of them, But that’s not how it worked. At a time when each of us was struggling to figure out if we needed to sit on the toilet or kneel in front of it. There was only one. And neither of us had the strength to even climb into a shower. So that little apartment stunk. But I’ll never forget how he looked up, wiped his mouth, and said, “I’d rather be this sick with you than healthy with anyone else.”

By 10 days later, we knew we would survive, but we had each lost about 30 to 40 pounds. There came a knock on the apartment door and a big package was delivered. Greg got up and went to get it but was too weak to lift it into the apartment I couldn’t even see what he was doing, but I called out. “Don’t roll it it’s a TV.” It was. His brother had sent it to us but I have no idea how I knew what it was.



So we learned early on that sickness could take us both down and we could survive together.



Then we had a few years of being fairly healthy when I woke up screaming in pain on a trip up the coast with my parents and Greg. In one of the things I still regret, I slept on the bed knocked on my parents store and ask my mom to drive me to the emergency room without even waking Greg up. My only excuse is when you’re that sick you want your mom. It’s not a good enough excuse. She ended up having to drive me to an emergency clinic 25 miles north, and from there to the hospital another 25 miles north By the time Greg and my dad and my brother arrived I was being prepped for exploratory surgery, When suddenly, I felt a pop and the pain went away. 11 months later it returned with a vengeance. In the meantime we had our exchange student trip to China and I was nearing the end of my student teaching and preparing to graduate. This time I didn’t think the pain would last so I didn’t go to the hospital. When I did my body was starting to shut down and ejecting fluids from every orifice. My appendix had perforated 11 months earlier and my abdomen was a mess. But Greg was there at my side every time I swam up into some sort of consciousness.

Before we got married, I spent time with him in Billings, Montana, while he had surgery to cut his femur apart and stretch it out and put a metal pin in it. And attempt to adjust for having spent nine months in a body cast after a motorcycle wreck. At 15, while one leg grew and one healed. During our marriage he needed a couple of minor knee surgeries, and then both knees replaced. I had my appendix removed and my gallbladder and then had an emergency C-section 5 1/2 weeks early.

And then we began with a part of sickness, that was the family, my grandmother’s colon cancer, two times spending six weeks near a major medical hospital once in Rochester, Minnesota and once in Denver, Colorado, with out two young sons along. There with his mom as they tried to figure out her personality change and depression. Even trying a session of twelve electric shock treatments. my dad‘s esophagus cancer and horrific death, my mom‘s dementia, his dad‘s motorcycle wreck, one of his sister’s motorcycle wreck’s was fairly minor in the grand scheme of things but worried us for awhile. his other sister‘s mental break down, and another sister‘s death from heat stroke in the Grand Canyon. Then our granddaughter’s mom had mental issues and basically stepped out of her life when she was one year old so our son and granddaughter came to live with us. For awhile there was just so many deaths, his nephew was hit by a train, My dad died in 1997 but the other three of our parents died at the holiday time in three preceding years 2016, 2017, 2018. It began to seem like the only times we saw family was when we drove 3000 miles round-trip for another funeral.

Life is so hard and both Greg and I fought our own issues with depression at various times, but I always thought it was better together.