Family time

I wish I had been aware enough to appreciate 1995 and 1986 more while I was living it. Having two babies was exhausting and I kept saying I’ve never been more exhausted or happier. I knew the kids would grow fast. Everyone warned us of that. What I didn’t know was how quickly we would start losing members of the family. For those brief years the generations met, we had the grandparents and cousins and babies and even our foster daughter still. Every precious moment I should have been holding them close but life is so fleeting.

And maybe I’m being too harsh. I took a ton of photos. We drove thousands of miles. We made home videos. We went on trips together and in between those were phone call after phone calls, there was no shortage of love. We knew we were blessed.