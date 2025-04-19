Pirates and fishermen

My life was mostly filled with boys. I had two younger brothers. After Greg and I got married, I had one nephew and by nine years later Greg‘s parents had five grandsons. His parents had started with three daughters. followed by three sons, then the 5 grandsons before the last grandchild was my niece, Remi.

Being a boy’s mom was wonderful. It required a whole different level of energy and imagination then what I would discover once I had a granddaughter. I had one son who lived as a character, usually a pirate, but sometimes chief Powhatan. My other son needed the outdoors like he needed fresh air. He wanted to climb trees, ride his bike, go fishing and have a ton of friends with him.

My boys were only two and three, when my dad died. The youngest boy told me, “it’s OK mom when you die the strongest part of you doesn’t die, and the strongest part of grandpa was the part that loved us.“

I quickly learned to say yes way more than I would have if my dad was still alive. When I want to stay home and sleep, I would remember that my dad would’ve given almost anything to say yes to another fishing trip or walking the beach.

And Greg was a big boy himself, he loved to play any loved to roughhouse and there were times when I would hear the crash of something breaking and went into the other room asking who shattered the ceiling light only to find both of the boys pointing at dad who is holding his Lightsaber and looking sheepish.