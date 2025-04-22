Going home

From summer 1996 to Feb 1st 1997 my Dad fought esophageal cancer. We kept getting called back because he was dying. And then he would rally a bit and we’d have to go back to work. I remember hearing him tell me he had cancer and feeling like ice water had just flushed through my veins.



I’ll never forget that Greg was with me everytime we went back. Loving my Dad and I and taking care of the family. And when the inevitable happened and I collapsed he was there over and over again. Taking me to my healing places at the beach and redwoods and bringing my mom and brothers along in trips to watch whales and ride the skunk train and camp in tree houses and often including my mom and youngest brother in Christmas and summer vacations at Greg’s parents or siblings homes. For awhile the two of them were even included in the Goode Family Christmas gift exchange.