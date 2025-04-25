Middle and high school

The boys were both good sons, but very different in interests and personality. They chose different middle schools and in our unified county wide district that worked well. The oldest liked sports and went to a K-8 school with a passion for football and lots of hunting and fishing families. The youngest chose a 7&8 grade middle school with clubs for math and a choir and field trips for science.

Whenever we could we still fit in trips back to the towns Greg and I had grown up in and tried to never miss a concert or game. I wasn’t teaching full time, but sometimes I’d get full time substitute jobs and work close to a full year or semester. I considered myself so lucky to have the chance to be available to sub in my kids classes or volunteer on their field trips and never took for granted that I could do that because Greg was working full time plus usually at least five weeks out of the summer.

Maybe we should have focused more on each other. It’s easy to find pictures of the boys but rare to find any of just the two of us. Communication got taken for granted a lot and usually we were on the run, so days turned into years at a breakneck speed.