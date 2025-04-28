The refill

The empty nest was so fleeting as to make me wonder if it was an illusion. The youngest son graduated high school in 2012, and went to UC Santa Cruz for the 2012-2013 school year and the day they were to go back for sophomore year they found out that they were going to be parents. And they didn’t return. By the oldest grandchild’s first birthday she was moved into our house with her dad and today she turned 11. I’ve long told her that mothering is a verb. And as her grandmother I’m blessed to also be able to mother her. But it comes with the sadness that her mother hasn’t seen her since she was three.



Then when Daisy was two my oldest son had a son. Gavin turns 9, in 11 days and his little sister Trinity is six. Seven in August. Because they have two very capable parents, we get to have more an actual grandparent and grandchild relationship. They live four miles away, so we see them often and love them dearly, but aren’t raising them. Just loving them and leaving the heavy lifting to their parents.



I had no great longing to be a grandmother but it’s been the joy of my life. And I’ll never forget the first weeks after we became grandparents how Greg would talk to himself as he got dressed, “Go to work, get home- and go see Daisy!” It took me awhile to fall so in love but he was there before she took her first breath. Grandpa’s girl. Who even as I type this is in the middle school, preparing for the coming Friday and Saturday concerts for the children’s youth choir she is in that he directs.