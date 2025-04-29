The ties that bind

Once upon a time in a simple office above Main Street in Cody Wyoming a young man and woman stood in front of her family and a justice of the peace and promised what all newlyweds promise.



To have and to hold, in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, for better or for worse and forsaking all others to cleave only to him/her till death do us part. Amen



And then three hours later we calked his family to tell them it was a done deal.