Photo 5016
The ties that bind
Once upon a time in a simple office above Main Street in Cody Wyoming a young man and woman stood in front of her family and a justice of the peace and promised what all newlyweds promise.
To have and to hold, in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, for better or for worse and forsaking all others to cleave only to him/her till death do us part. Amen
And then three hours later we calked his family to tell them it was a done deal.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
30-shots2025
,
greganddixie
