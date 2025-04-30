The future remains unclear

Your kind views and comments this month made me question the wisdom of writing my story in this order but it helped me remember the truth in the Taylor Swift song “Happiness”



“There will be Happiness after you but there was Happiness because of you” and

“What will you do when a good man hurts you but you know you’ve hurt him too?”



So there was a 40th anniversary on May 21, 2024 but the 41st won’t be anything to celebrate. I knew that he had disconnected from me by October 26th but it wasn’t until Jan. 20 that he looked up from unbolting the base of the Christmas tree that he admitted he had been cheating. Looking through the dry branches he said all the stereotypical things. I still love you, I’m just not in love with you. You’re still my best friend.



But on March 29th. Our oldest son’s birthday he walked away early from the party and when I got home his essentials were gone. Since then he has been here a lot. Still directing the granddaughter for choir, still helping when the youngest son became brutally ill, still paying the bills and trying to be a friend and dad and grandpa.

It’s not even a surprise. The signs were so clear. Lost a hundred pounds. Started going out drinking and mushroom hunting and fishing and camping and not making it home lots of nights. He was depressed and miserable and we are both feeling the relief. But we were too good at not bringing up our problems in front of our sons and making it still feel secure so this fracture really hurt the youngest son who lives with us, now just me.



But no regrets. Forty years of mostly happiness and two wonderful sibs and three grandkids I adore. That is not a failure.



And what can I say but beyond this there will still be happiness.