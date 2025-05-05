Sign up
Previous
Photo 5022
Blooming pink
Battery Point Lighthouse blooms pink and unmown every May with a stone crop plant that was a gift from Japan.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Photo Details
Tags
batterypointlight
,
nomowmay-25
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful setting
May 5th, 2025
