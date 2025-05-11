Sign up
Previous
Photo 5028
Bogged down
After not mowing since things started growing six weeks ago here, the lawn mower-A real powerhouse- still got stuck in the tall grass.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
3
1
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7754
photos
65
followers
67
following
1377% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th May 2025 1:49pm
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
nomowmay-25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ouch! When ours grew this long, we had to do it with long handled shears first. Dog is clearly thinking about it!
May 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooof I know this story - add to there that it has pretty much been raining since September and even if a day is sunny now the grass is hiding a quagmire to sink the mower into!
May 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow!! It's so thick and lush too.
May 11th, 2025
