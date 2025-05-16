Sign up
Photo 5033
A patch of future beauty
My son mowed a small area to give me room for my sunflower seedlings. It made me think of that old tv show, “God’s little acre.” Does anyone remember that?
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
nomowmay-25
