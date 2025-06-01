Previous
On the Mail Boat by pandorasecho
On the Mail Boat

For 128 miles with 70 5th graders. We got soaked repeatedly and had so much fun.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That sounds like a lot of fun for them
June 1st, 2025  
