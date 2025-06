Where’s our bus?

When I go to pick up Daisy it’s usually the third dismissal of the day and her younger schoolmates are gone. But this is the last week of the school year and everyone dismisses at the first dismissal so the teachers have more time to do the necessary cleaning and packing up. Then the traffic was extra thick and the bus couldn’t get in so I saw my youngest granddaughter and her maternal cousin looking puzzled and impatient (two in pink, front row, standing)