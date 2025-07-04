Previous
Front street tetrapod by pandorasecho
Photo 5082

Front street tetrapod

This 25-ton tetrapod was on display near Front Street and was moved nearly three feet off a pedestal by the force of the March 28, 1964, Tsunami.
They are made of concrete and interlock to form our breakwater
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact