Dragonfruit

I still am amazed at the resistance to dying even when growing conditions don’t work. I scraped sone seeds off a dragonfruit with a spoon, picket them up in a damp paper towel, let them stay wrapped for a couple days and they sprouted. November of 2022. I put them in little cups with an inverted cup over the top, in cactus potting mix. They grew quickly into tiny green bump pushing up through the soil. I potted sone in the same soil and left the cups with some others. The ones in the pot quit growing but survived until 2024 when I had a few inches on the ones still covered in their own mini greenhouse. I repotted the bigger ones and turned a plastic cheese ball tub over them like a dome and they grew, slowly, while I stuck the ones I’d first potted back into the cups and they are slowly growing again so both the plant in the blue pot and the ones in the plastic cup in the pot with them are now 2 1/2 years old.