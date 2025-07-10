Turning 62

My first birthday after Greg left was sure to be difficult. I liked them better with him around even though he had a record of forgetting it on the actual day he usually made a big deal out of it anyway. Honestly he tried this year, offering to come do whatever I had planned but I didn’t want him around just for an hour or two. So Daisy and I made art and she made me two beaded stars for the fan and light pull cords in the living room. We had a pretty good day and then dinner in Brookings with Thai food.

All of the texts, PMs and Facebook posts that popped up all day long made me smile, laugh and remember how good my life still is. So thank you my friends