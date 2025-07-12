Sign up
Previous
Photo 5090
Smith River
At Jedediah Smith Redwoods
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7881
photos
65
followers
66
following
1394% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th July 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redwood
,
jedsmith
