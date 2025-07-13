Previous
In Memory of George by pandorasecho
In Memory of George

Memorial service for a dear friend.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks like it is full of meaningful items. So sorry for your loss.
July 13th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
@casablanca thank you. He was our, “pastor’s wife” and the kids school but driver and an autoharp player who started the “Boondock Band”
July 13th, 2025  
