Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5092
Circles in the sand
Yesterday my granddaughter and I got up at 6 and drove 2 hours north to Bandon, Oregon to walk the raked labyrinth on Facerock Beach. I think,this is its 13th year and we have been wanting to get here for the last 4 years. It was really beautiful.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7886
photos
65
followers
66
following
1395% complete
View this month »
5085
5086
5087
5088
5089
5090
5091
5092
Latest from all albums
2706
5089
5090
2707
5091
2708
5092
2709
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Looks lovely.
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close