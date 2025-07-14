Previous
Circles in the sand by pandorasecho
Circles in the sand

Yesterday my granddaughter and I got up at 6 and drove 2 hours north to Bandon, Oregon to walk the raked labyrinth on Facerock Beach. I think,this is its 13th year and we have been wanting to get here for the last 4 years. It was really beautiful.
Dorothy ace
Looks lovely.
July 15th, 2025  
