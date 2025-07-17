Sign up
Photo 5095
Starting sunflower head
They are short and thin but looks like there will be flowers. Probably too small to produce seed.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7892
photos
65
followers
66
following
1395% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th July 2025 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
