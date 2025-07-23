Sign up
Safe fireworks
Or as safe as they come.
Watching black snakes grow
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
moni kozi
I instantly recognized your drawing!
July 23rd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
@monikozi
I’m glad. I’d hoped someone would.
July 23rd, 2025
