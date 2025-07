Happy Dog

This dumb girl got herself into the crawl space under the house and I couldn’t figure out why I could hear her whining to come in but I’d left the door open. Then I could even hear her tags jingling but not find her. Once I realized she was under my chair I went out and could see her on the far side of the house through a screen around the foundation. I went and called at the access point and she cried but eventually got turned around and came shooting out. Super excited to be free again.