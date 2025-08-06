Previous
Plum time by pandorasecho
Photo 5115

Plum time

Wish I knew what kind of plums grow out of the side of my house because they taste like apricots and volunteered by showing up out of below the sunroom about ten years after I moved in.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lucky you. Enjoy them.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact