Photo 5124
Sunflowers and Stargazer lily
My sunflowers stayed small but they did bloom. Planted back during no mow May from seeds started in March.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
