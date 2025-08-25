Previous
First day of middle school by pandorasecho
Photo 5134

First day of middle school

Absolutely too cool to dress up for it
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact