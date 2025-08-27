Still surviving

Previous
Among my sunflowers this tiny one got trampled early on. All summer I had to pick it up and prop it with more dirt and sticks and it grew crooked and tiny. Only about nine inches tall and thinner than a pencil but lived to bloom.
