Not sunset by pandorasecho
Not sunset

Just smoke from a fire fifty miles north in Oregon where Daisy and I rode Jetboats with her class in June.

This picture is actually a screenshot from the Crescent City sunset cam in the harbor. A livestream.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
