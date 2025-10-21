Previous
My cookbook by pandorasecho
Photo 5191

My cookbook

So for Christmas 2023, my granddaughter gave me a fairly cheap set of 70+ watercolor paints and a paintbrush that holds water in the handle. My first instinct was to put it with the rest of my crafts, but I have a huge stash of things I’m going to do someday. Finally I decided I just grab copy your paper and paint for an hour a day starting January 1, 2024. I did it. I’m still doing it and for the last couple months I’ve been painting food and handwriting the recipes that I always shared with my friends and family over the last 60 years. After my husband left me the painting became my mental health routine and now I finally actually published it as a paperback a hardback and a Kindle on Amazon and I’m really excited. I know it won’t make a lot of money but it doesn’t have to be a lot to be more than I’ve been earning recently so it feels like this last week was a win.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1422% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
How awesome is that???!!!!!
October 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow you got it done - that's so exciting!
October 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well done Dixie….you are a strong woman!
October 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Congratulations, you look deservedly happy.
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact