My cookbook

So for Christmas 2023, my granddaughter gave me a fairly cheap set of 70+ watercolor paints and a paintbrush that holds water in the handle. My first instinct was to put it with the rest of my crafts, but I have a huge stash of things I’m going to do someday. Finally I decided I just grab copy your paper and paint for an hour a day starting January 1, 2024. I did it. I’m still doing it and for the last couple months I’ve been painting food and handwriting the recipes that I always shared with my friends and family over the last 60 years. After my husband left me the painting became my mental health routine and now I finally actually published it as a paperback a hardback and a Kindle on Amazon and I’m really excited. I know it won’t make a lot of money but it doesn’t have to be a lot to be more than I’ve been earning recently so it feels like this last week was a win.