Previous
Photo 5194
Still going to the pumpkin patch
When he was a preschooler I took him. When his daughter was, he took her and now that he works with disabled adults he plans group trips and a pumpkin carving party.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
