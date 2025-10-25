Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5195
Halloween Carnival
We have gone every year since 1989 but there isn’t much for the 6-8th graders at their k-8 school. They do however love the band room allowing them to sing karaoke for their friends.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
8127
photos
64
followers
66
following
1423% complete
View this month »
5188
5189
5190
5191
5192
5193
5194
5195
Latest from all albums
5192
2809
2810
5193
5194
2811
5195
2812
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderful karaoke times…love her outfit… great photo…
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close