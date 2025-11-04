My favorite musical this year (and I’m a huge fan of musicals) is the animated K-Pop Demon Hunters and it’s so good.
The song, this is what it sounds like
Has lyrics
“I broke into a million pieces, and I can't go back
But now I'm seeing all the beauty in the broken glass
The scars are part of me, darkness and harmony
My voice without the lies, this is what it sounds like
Why did I cover up the colors stuck inside my head?
I should've let the jagged edges meet the light instead
Show me what's underneath, I'll find your harmony
The song we couldn't write, this is what it sounds like”