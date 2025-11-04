Broken Glass

My favorite musical this year (and I’m a huge fan of musicals) is the animated K-Pop Demon Hunters and it’s so good.



The song, this is what it sounds like

Has lyrics

“I broke into a million pieces, and I can't go back

But now I'm seeing all the beauty in the broken glass

The scars are part of me, darkness and harmony

My voice without the lies, this is what it sounds like



Why did I cover up the colors stuck inside my head?

I should've let the jagged edges meet the light instead

Show me what's underneath, I'll find your harmony

The song we couldn't write, this is what it sounds like”