Photo 5217
Elk creek meets the pacific
Hard to believe that this peaceful spot killed a boatload of people in the 1964 tsunami.
16th November 2025
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th November 2025 1:37pm
