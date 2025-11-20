Previous
Neighbor dog by pandorasecho
Photo 5221

Neighbor dog

Reuben talks to me when he sees me and then runs to my porch hoping to see our dog.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Dixie Goode

Beverley ace
So gorgeous… dogs are great company.
November 21st, 2025  
