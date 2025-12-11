Previous
The eternal visitor by pandorasecho
The eternal visitor

lol
Dang neighbor pig is here again

Also here is my Christmas letter if you are interested in my 2025
https://echo-echosvoice.blogspot.com/2025/12/merry-christmas-2025.html?m=1

Merry Christmas and may our 2026 bring healing and love.
Dixie Goode

He is cute.
December 11th, 2025  
