Easiest Butter cake

Cool, 1/2 cup of melted butter to room temperature and beat in 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon of extract and one box of cake mix. I used almond cake mix and almond extract, but yellow cake mix and vanilla extract is also good. The batter is almost like shortbread dough. so it needs to be pressed into a nine by thirteen inch pan. It’s sticky so parchment paper lining aids with removal later.

Next mix 18 ounce block of room, temperature, cream cheese, two eggs, one more teaspoon of extract and 3 cups of powdered sugar. Spread this over the Crust dough.

Bake at 350°F for 40 minutes. Cool 20 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar cut into bars and enjoy.