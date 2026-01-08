Sign up
Previous
Photo 5270
Firewood
This log in the rain had such a gorgeous rainbow of browns. I wish I were a woodworker instead of just cold
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Views
2
Comments
2
365
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th January 2026 3:47pm
Sally Ings
Cool textures
January 8th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
That is beautiful. I wonder what accounts for the different colours developing.
January 8th, 2026
