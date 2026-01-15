Previous
Tic tac toe by pandorasecho
Tic tac toe

At our kindergarten to 8th grade school they had a family dinner of nachos and glow in the dark games where you played a game and then had to answer a math problem
Before playing the next game. It was fun.
