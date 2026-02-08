Sign up
Photo 5301
Geometric
The painted linoleum we found under the carpet in my living room
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
8342
photos
66
followers
61
following
1452% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad (A16)
Taken
8th February 2026 8:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2026
,
feb26words
