Photo 5314
Fabric
Vividly colored embroidery on a white silk kimono from my husband’s first trip to China in 1984
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
8369
photos
66
followers
61
following
1455% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad (A16)
Taken
20th February 2026 8:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2026
,
feb26words
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that converted well
February 21st, 2026
