Stormy by pandorasecho
At the mouth of the Smith River

High winds and falling trees. Redwoods. Here mean lots of people without power. Board games by candlelight and soup cooked on the woodstove at my house.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Pat Knowles ace
Thank goodness for wood stoves I say! It looks wild!
February 23rd, 2026  
