Photo 5319
Retro
My preferred way of listening to music is still on the same vinyl I’ve been gathering since childhood.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th February 2026 9:22am
Tags
for2026
,
feb26words
